Canal Plus, NDS interact with legal system

Once again, two interactive-TV companies are battling in court. The latest

lawsuit was filed earlier this week when Canal+ Group and its subsidiaries,

Canal Plus Technologies S.A. and Canal Plus Technologies, accused NDS Group

plc of "engaging in a conspiracy to harm Canal Plus' competitive position" in the

digital-TV market.

Canal+ charged that NDS cracked the code on its digital-TV smart cards, which

are inserted into cable set-top boxes to access programming signals. According

to Canal+, NDS provided the code to a Web site used by

counterfeiters, www.dr7.com. It wasn't long after, Canal+ said, that counterfeit cards

began appearing.

Canal+ calculated the harm at in excess of $1 billion and alleged violations

of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, the Copyright Act,

and the California Unfair Competition statute.

NDS called the claims baseless and said it will file a counterclaim once it

finishes reviewing the suit. NDS president and CEO Abe Peled said all

smart cards can be hacked if left in the field long enough. He acknowledged that

Canal+ has had piracy problems, but he said NDS had no involvement.

"That problem is due solely to the inferior nature of Canal Plus' conditional -access technology, the failure of its business plan to contain measures to

protect against piracy and its failure to deal with piracy once it began," Peled said. "The clear evidence is that the pirate community targeted Canal Plus

early in 1998 and succeeded without any help from anyone, particularly NDS."

NDS said that last December, Canal+ approached it about merging the two

companies and attempted to use the allegations to gain leverage in those talks.

NDS also said Canal+ has admitted that it has reverse-engineered competitors'

cards.

"NDS intends to counterclaim against Canal Plus for this tortious conduct, as

well as tortious interference with other employment and contractual

relationships of NDS," the company said. Peled added, "This lawsuit is a

blatant attempt by Canal Plus both to deflect criticism of its new-generation

card, which is not believed to be state-of-the-art, and to shift blame for its

inadequate technology and its past losses."