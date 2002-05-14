Campbell to run Discovery's U.S. nets
West Coast programming veteran Billy Campbell -- whose credits include
ER and Everybody Loves Raymond -- is joining Discovery
Communications Inc. as president of the company's U.S. networks.
Campbell, most recently president of Miramax Television, succeeds Johnathan
Rodgers, who resigned in March.
Campbell recently executive-produced Miramax's Project Greenlight
documentary series with Chris Moore and actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.
He also has served as executive vice president of CBS Entertainment, crafting
hit shows for Ray Romano and Bill Cosby, and senior VP of drama development for
Warner Bros. Television, where he developed ER.
At Discovery, though, Campbell will oversee 12 channels dominated by
nonscripted programming.
He said it won't be a difficult transition. 'In fiction versus nonfiction, it
all comes back to great storytelling. It doesn't depend on having huge budgets,'
Campbell said, adding that Discovery has done a 'good job eliminating
waste.'
Discovery committed $370 million for new programming this year, but per show,
Campbell is used to spending more. An hour-long drama averages $2 million per
episode.
Campbell said he'd like to develop more brand-defining signature series for
Discovery's networks, like Trading Spaces on The Learning Channel.
Campbell -- who will relocate near Discovery's Bethesda, Md., headquarters --
will also oversee Discovery's ad sales, affiliate sales, marketing, research and
communications.
He signed a multiyear deal, although financial terms were not
disclosed.
