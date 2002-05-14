Campbell to run Discovery's U.S. nets

West Coast programming veteran Billy Campbell -- whose credits include

ER and Everybody Loves Raymond -- is joining Discovery

Communications Inc. as president of the company's U.S. networks.

Campbell, most recently president of Miramax Television, succeeds Johnathan

Rodgers, who resigned in March.

Campbell recently executive-produced Miramax's Project Greenlight

documentary series with Chris Moore and actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

He also has served as executive vice president of CBS Entertainment, crafting

hit shows for Ray Romano and Bill Cosby, and senior VP of drama development for

Warner Bros. Television, where he developed ER.

At Discovery, though, Campbell will oversee 12 channels dominated by

nonscripted programming.

He said it won't be a difficult transition. 'In fiction versus nonfiction, it

all comes back to great storytelling. It doesn't depend on having huge budgets,'

Campbell said, adding that Discovery has done a 'good job eliminating

waste.'

Discovery committed $370 million for new programming this year, but per show,

Campbell is used to spending more. An hour-long drama averages $2 million per

episode.

Campbell said he'd like to develop more brand-defining signature series for

Discovery's networks, like Trading Spaces on The Learning Channel.

Campbell -- who will relocate near Discovery's Bethesda, Md., headquarters --

will also oversee Discovery's ad sales, affiliate sales, marketing, research and

communications.

He signed a multiyear deal, although financial terms were not

disclosed.