Campbell, Naegle Join 2nd Annual ‘Women of Hollywood’ Lineup

Rebecca Campbell, president of the

ABC Owned Television Stations

Group, and HBO Entertainment

President Sue Naegle have joined the lineup

of featured speakers at B&C’s 2nd annual

“Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood”

event set for July 13 at the Hollywood

Roosevelt Hotel.

“Women of Hollywood” is an off-therecord,

afternoon networking cocktail

hour (or three) featuring candid Q&As

with top female figures from the TV, media

and entertainment industry.

B&C launched “Women of Hollywood”

last summer, featuring conversations with

Disney/ABC’s Anne Sweeney, CBS’ Nina

Tassler, Grey’s Anatomy/Private Practice’s

Shonda Rhimes and others.

And in April 2011, B&C’s “Keynotes &

Cocktails: Women of New York” premiered,

featuring speakers Rachael Ray,

Glenn Close, ZenithOptimedia USA’s Peggy

Green, Mediavest USA’s Pam Zucker, Rainbow’s

Arlene Manos and broadcasters Erin

Andrews, Maria Bartiromo and Gayle King.

Naegle, who will be a featured panelist in

the roundtable discussion “Reinvent Yourself,”

was named president, HBO Entertainment,

in April 2008. In her role, she oversees

all original series programming and specials.

Before joining HBO, Naegle was a partner

and co-head of the TV department at United

Talent Agency. She became the youngest

agent ever to make partner, at age 29.

While at UTA, Naegle oversaw the

packaging of many successful series,

including HBO’s Six Feet Under and True

Blood. Since joining HBO, she has overseen

production of Hung, Bored to Death, Treme,

Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones and the

upcoming Luck, Enlightened, Veep and Girls,

among others.

Campbell, who will be a featured panelist

in the roundtable discussion “Keys to Confidence,” was appointed president of ABC’s

stations group in May 2010 after serving as

president and general manager of the group’s

flagship WABC-TV in New York.

Now based in Burbank, Calif., Campbell

has chief management responsibility for

the Disney/ABC Television Group’s local TV

stations, including outlets in New York, Los

Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco,

Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno.

Campbell also oversees ABC National Television

Sales, a sales rep unit serving the owned

stations and outside clients, and Live Well

Network, a programming service for emerging

digital channels in local markets.

Additional “Women of Hollywood”

speakers will be announced.