Campbell, Naegle Join 2nd Annual ‘Women of Hollywood’ Lineup
By BCST Staff
Rebecca Campbell, president of the
ABC Owned Television Stations
Group, and HBO Entertainment
President Sue Naegle have joined the lineup
of featured speakers at B&C’s 2nd annual
“Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood”
event set for July 13 at the Hollywood
Roosevelt Hotel.
“Women of Hollywood” is an off-therecord,
afternoon networking cocktail
hour (or three) featuring candid Q&As
with top female figures from the TV, media
and entertainment industry.
B&C launched “Women of Hollywood”
last summer, featuring conversations with
Disney/ABC’s Anne Sweeney, CBS’ Nina
Tassler, Grey’s Anatomy/Private Practice’s
Shonda Rhimes and others.
And in April 2011, B&C’s “Keynotes &
Cocktails: Women of New York” premiered,
featuring speakers Rachael Ray,
Glenn Close, ZenithOptimedia USA’s Peggy
Green, Mediavest USA’s Pam Zucker, Rainbow’s
Arlene Manos and broadcasters Erin
Andrews, Maria Bartiromo and Gayle King.
Naegle, who will be a featured panelist in
the roundtable discussion “Reinvent Yourself,”
was named president, HBO Entertainment,
in April 2008. In her role, she oversees
all original series programming and specials.
Before joining HBO, Naegle was a partner
and co-head of the TV department at United
Talent Agency. She became the youngest
agent ever to make partner, at age 29.
While at UTA, Naegle oversaw the
packaging of many successful series,
including HBO’s Six Feet Under and True
Blood. Since joining HBO, she has overseen
production of Hung, Bored to Death, Treme,
Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones and the
upcoming Luck, Enlightened, Veep and Girls,
among others.
Campbell, who will be a featured panelist
in the roundtable discussion “Keys to Confidence,” was appointed president of ABC’s
stations group in May 2010 after serving as
president and general manager of the group’s
flagship WABC-TV in New York.
Now based in Burbank, Calif., Campbell
has chief management responsibility for
the Disney/ABC Television Group’s local TV
stations, including outlets in New York, Los
Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco,
Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno.
Campbell also oversees ABC National Television
Sales, a sales rep unit serving the owned
stations and outside clients, and Live Well
Network, a programming service for emerging
digital channels in local markets.
Additional “Women of Hollywood”
speakers will be announced.
