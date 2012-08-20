Cameron Clayton: A Consummate Digital Storyteller

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

The weather is hardly just a good

subject to make small talk about

anymore—and with all of the apps,

websites and social media integrations now

available, the Weather Channel’s Cameron

Clayton is making meteorology anything

but mundane.



“When people ask me what I do, I tell

them I’m a digital storyteller,”

Clayton says.

“Stories resonate with

people.”

Since his promotion

to executive VP of digital

product for the Weather

Channel in 2011, Clayton

has overseen a continuous

rollout of new

and relaunched digital

properties, including a

major overhaul of the

company’s website in

May. The site has consistently

rated among the

top 50 web properties, according to comScore’s

most recent Media Metrix. And it now features

a streamlined interface that users can

easily personalize.

Almost immediately after Weather Channel

launched the site redesign, it announced

the acquisition of online rival Weather Underground,

a digital forecasting and tracking

website. Weather

Underground will continue

to exist as a separate

online entity, but it

will bring content and

resources to the Weather

Channel to better inform

and connect with

their audience.

“The key to our success

has been really

listening to our users

and giving them what

they want,” Clayton

says. “It sounds pretty

simple, but it’s actually

pretty hard.”

With the constant rollout of new (and improved)

digital products, Clayton makes it

look easy. His goal, however, is not for quantity,

but to make “weather enthusiasts’ lives

easier, better and safer.”

“We’re testing things all the time,” Clayton

says, noting that, with the addition of a new

Android app to be released later this year,

the company is currently testing products

with Apple.

The “digital native,” as he calls himself, is

a New Zealander and founder of the country’s first digital ad agency, which he began

after discovering a burgeoning need for the

service in the country. In 2004, Clayton

joined the Weather Channel and quickly

rose through the ranks. Clayton also sits on

the global executive committee of the Mobile

Marketing Association.

“The challenge is, how do you tell a really

compelling story on digital platforms

and screens?” Clayton says. “That’s the fun

part.”