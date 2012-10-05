Calrec Opens California Office

Calrec Audio has opened an office in Santa Clarita, Calif. to expand the support

it provides to customers in the western, southeastern, and south central United States and western Canada.





In

addition the company also announced that Bexel will no longer represent Calrec

sales and support efforts after November 30th. Calrec reports that

the "two companies will continue a close relationship via Bexel's ongoing

rental business."





As

part of an expansion effort, Calrec also recently expanded its operations in

the U.K. and added a new

office in the Asia-Pacific region.





"We

strive to maintain a high standard of service for all of our customers around

the world, and we're fortunate to have a substantial customer base in the U.S.," said Dave

Letson, Calrec regional director of sales. "Laying down roots in this

important region with permanently established sales, support, and back-office

staff allows us to offer sales and technical support in a timely fashion. We

are also investing in demo facilities to give customers and freelancers the

opportunity to train on our products."





Calrec

also has a long-established relationship with New York-based Studio Consultants

Inc. (SCI), which supports Calrec's customers in the

eastern United States. That relationship

will continue and the California office will serve

customers outside of SCI's territory.



