Calling All Survivors

CBS is now accepting applications for the next Survivor (number 12), which airs in spring 2006.

Forms are available at www.cbs.com and will be available through June 17, 2005, with a three-minute tape required with each submission.

Problems making the tape? CBS has thought of that. It will hold open casting in the following cities to help with the tapes.

GREEN BAY, WI

Wednesday, June 8, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

The Bar East

606 Lime Kiln Road

Contact: Monica Zegers, ph.920-430-3621, mmzegers@wfrv.cbs.com

ROSEBURG, OR

Wednesday, June 8, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Seven Feathers Hotel & Casino Resort

146 Chief Miwaleta Lane

Canyonville, OR

Contact: Sherry O'Neill, ph.541-672-4481, oneill@kpic.com

DALLAS

Wednesday, June 8, 12:00 NOON – 7:00 PM

Firewater Bar & Grill

10261 Technology Blvd.

Contact: Lori Conrad, ph.214-245-5529; lconrad@cbs.com

TAMPA BAY, FL

Thursday, June 9, 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Hard Rock Café & Casino

Contact: Pete Nikiel, ph.727-577-8420, PNIKIEL@tampabay10.com

GAINSVILLE, FL

Saturday, June 11, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Best Western Gateway Grand

4200 NW 97th Blvd.

Contact: Joe Grant, ph.352-375-5300, jgrant@pgtv.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Saturday, June 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Hampton Automotive

3700 Fernandina Road

Contact: Rob Thomas, ph.803-647-0278, rthomas@wlxt.gannett.com

SEATTLE

Saturday, June 11, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Bassett Furniture Direct and Thomasville Furniture

5951 S. 180th Street

Tukwila, WA

Contact: Kristin Reese, ph.206-728-5499, kreese@kirotv.com

WHEELING, WV/STEUBENVILLE, OH

Saturday, June 11, 12:00 NOON – 6:00 PM

Fort Steuben Mall

100 Mall Drive

Steubenville, OH

Contact: Sarah A. Williams, ph.304-230-6232, swilliams@wtrf.com

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS

Saturday, June 11, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Contact: Beth Stockton, ph.913-677-7151, bstockto@kctv5.com

BIRMINGHAM, AL

Saturday, June 11, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Unfinished Furniture Megamart

1721 Crestwood Blvd.

Irondale, AL

Contact: Tracy Wright, ph.205-322-4200, twright@wiat.com

LAFAYETTE, IN

Sunday, June 12, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Great Skates Fun Center

135 S. Earl Avenue

Contact: Deborah McMahan, ph.765-237-5046, cmacmahan@wlfi.com

SAGINAW, MI

Monday, June 13, 12:00 NOON – 3:00 PM

Watson Chevrolet/Pontiac

Freeland, MI

Contact: Karen Frey, ph.989-758-2157, Karen.frey@wnem.com

FRESNO, CA

Tuesday, June 14, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Villaggio Shopping Center

Contact: Rick Turner, ph.559-222-2411, rickturner@clearchannel.com

TULSA, OK

Tuesday, June 14, 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Cherokee Casino

777 West Cherokee Street

Catoosa, OK

Contact: Leah Flint, ph.918-732-6071, LFlint@kotv.com

CHICAGO

Wednesday, June 15, 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

Gurnee Mills, IL

Contact: Amanda E. Holder, ph.312-202-3271, AEHolder@cbs.com