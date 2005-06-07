Calling All Survivors
CBS is now accepting applications for the next Survivor (number 12), which airs in spring 2006.
Forms are available at www.cbs.com and will be available through June 17, 2005, with a three-minute tape required with each submission.
Problems making the tape? CBS has thought of that. It will hold open casting in the following cities to help with the tapes.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wednesday, June 8, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
The Bar East
606 Lime Kiln Road
Contact: Monica Zegers, ph.920-430-3621, mmzegers@wfrv.cbs.com
ROSEBURG, OR
Wednesday, June 8, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Seven Feathers Hotel & Casino Resort
146 Chief Miwaleta Lane
Canyonville, OR
Contact: Sherry O'Neill, ph.541-672-4481, oneill@kpic.com
DALLAS
Wednesday, June 8, 12:00 NOON – 7:00 PM
Firewater Bar & Grill
10261 Technology Blvd.
Contact: Lori Conrad, ph.214-245-5529; lconrad@cbs.com
TAMPA BAY, FL
Thursday, June 9, 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hard Rock Café & Casino
Contact: Pete Nikiel, ph.727-577-8420, PNIKIEL@tampabay10.com
GAINSVILLE, FL
Saturday, June 11, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Best Western Gateway Grand
4200 NW 97th Blvd.
Contact: Joe Grant, ph.352-375-5300, jgrant@pgtv.com
COLUMBIA, SC
Saturday, June 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Hampton Automotive
3700 Fernandina Road
Contact: Rob Thomas, ph.803-647-0278, rthomas@wlxt.gannett.com
SEATTLE
Saturday, June 11, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Bassett Furniture Direct and Thomasville Furniture
5951 S. 180th Street
Tukwila, WA
Contact: Kristin Reese, ph.206-728-5499, kreese@kirotv.com
WHEELING, WV/STEUBENVILLE, OH
Saturday, June 11, 12:00 NOON – 6:00 PM
Fort Steuben Mall
100 Mall Drive
Steubenville, OH
Contact: Sarah A. Williams, ph.304-230-6232, swilliams@wtrf.com
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS
Saturday, June 11, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Nebraska Furniture Mart
Contact: Beth Stockton, ph.913-677-7151, bstockto@kctv5.com
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Saturday, June 11, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Unfinished Furniture Megamart
1721 Crestwood Blvd.
Irondale, AL
Contact: Tracy Wright, ph.205-322-4200, twright@wiat.com
LAFAYETTE, IN
Sunday, June 12, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Great Skates Fun Center
135 S. Earl Avenue
Contact: Deborah McMahan, ph.765-237-5046, cmacmahan@wlfi.com
SAGINAW, MI
Monday, June 13, 12:00 NOON – 3:00 PM
Watson Chevrolet/Pontiac
Freeland, MI
Contact: Karen Frey, ph.989-758-2157, Karen.frey@wnem.com
FRESNO, CA
Tuesday, June 14, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Villaggio Shopping Center
Contact: Rick Turner, ph.559-222-2411, rickturner@clearchannel.com
TULSA, OK
Tuesday, June 14, 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Cherokee Casino
777 West Cherokee Street
Catoosa, OK
Contact: Leah Flint, ph.918-732-6071, LFlint@kotv.com
CHICAGO
Wednesday, June 15, 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor
Gurnee Mills, IL
Contact: Amanda E. Holder, ph.312-202-3271, AEHolder@cbs.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.