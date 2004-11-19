Calling All Scholars

Friday (Nov. 19) is the deadline to submit video applications for the cast of The Scholar, an ABC show billed as the first reality series “to celebrate higher education as the ultimate American prize.”

But aspiring academics have another TV-related venue to aspire to, and they won’t have to risk humiliation on national television.

Applications for a $10,000 college or graduate school scholarship for children's media studies established in memory of the late children’s TV pioneer Fred Rogers are being accepted through Jan. 28. It's sponsored by the TV Academy and Ernst & Young. Applications are available at &www.emmys.org>.