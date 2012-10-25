Callie Khouri, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"

To register for the Women of Hollywood event Nov. 14, clickhere

Callie Khouri galvanized women and sparked nationwide debate

in 1991 with the hit movie Thelma and

Louise, her screenwriting debut, which was nominated for six Academy

Awards. She received the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the Writers Guild of America

Award and a PEN Literary Award for Best Original Screenplay. Thelma and Louise took home the London

Film Critics Circle Award for Film of the Year, and was nominated for Best

Original Screenplay by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Her

second picture, released in August 1995, was Something to Talk About, starring Julia Roberts, Dennis Quaid and

Robert Duvall. Her directorial debut was Divine

Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, starring Sandra Bullock and Ashley Judd,

which she also adapted for the screen. In 2006 Khouri collaborated with

legendary television producer Steven Bochco and wrote and directed the

television drama, Hollis and Rae. She

has directed her second feature film, entitled Mad Money, starring Diane Keaton, Katie Holmes and Queen Latifah.

