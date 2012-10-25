Callie Khouri, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"
Callie Khouri galvanized women and sparked nationwide debate
in 1991 with the hit movie Thelma and
Louise, her screenwriting debut, which was nominated for six Academy
Awards. She received the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the Writers Guild of America
Award and a PEN Literary Award for Best Original Screenplay. Thelma and Louise took home the London
Film Critics Circle Award for Film of the Year, and was nominated for Best
Original Screenplay by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Her
second picture, released in August 1995, was Something to Talk About, starring Julia Roberts, Dennis Quaid and
Robert Duvall. Her directorial debut was Divine
Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, starring Sandra Bullock and Ashley Judd,
which she also adapted for the screen. In 2006 Khouri collaborated with
legendary television producer Steven Bochco and wrote and directed the
television drama, Hollis and Rae. She
has directed her second feature film, entitled Mad Money, starring Diane Keaton, Katie Holmes and Queen Latifah.
