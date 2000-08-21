A caller to Howard Sterns radio show has been arrested

A caller to Howard Stern's radio show has been arrested after allegedly making a death threat against Democratic vice presidential candidate Joseph Lieberman. Lawrence Franco, 23, of Farmingdale, N.Y., was arrested last Tuesday for making the threat on the Howard Stern Show the day before, according to published reports. Franco reportedly told Stern last Monday that Lieberman "is gonna take my bullet. ... You got a killer on the air," the reports said, citing court papers. Franco was released on $200,000 bond, put under house arrest and ordered to take a psychiatric exam.