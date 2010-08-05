Calemzuk Leaves FtvS to Head Shine Group Americas

Emiliano Calemzuk is leaving his post as president of Fox Television Studios (FtvS) to join the Shine Group in the newly created position of CEO, Shine Group Americas, the Shine Group announced Aug. 5. Calemzuk, who spent 12 years working at Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. empire, will now report to Murdoch's daughter and Shine Group CEO and Chair Elisabeth Murdoch.

FtvS did not name a successor to Calemzuk Thursday, and insiders didn't expect one to be announced right away. However, FtvS Executive VP David Madden, credited with much of the studio's successful push into scripted series, is a likely candidate. A spokeswoman for FtvS said there is no news about Calemzuk's replacement at this time.

Shine Group's global footprint encompasses 25 production companies spanning Europe, Australia and the U.S.; Calemzuk will oversee all domestic operations and drive the company's expansion throughout the Americas, according to the announcement. He also will directly oversee L.A.-based Reveille, the company founded by Ben Silverman and which Shine acquired in 2008. Reveille produces The Office, Ugly Betty, The Biggest Loser and MasterChef.

Calemzuk also joins Shine's Executive Board. He will begin his new Los Angeles-based role in mid-September.

"Emiliano is a world class creative executive; respected, innovative and entrepreneurial. He has excelled at News Corporation both as a broadcaster, establishing market leading pay TV networks in different continents, and as a global producer responsible for high quality, successful cable and network programming," Elisabeth Murdoch said in a statement. "With his experience and boundless energy, Emiliano is perfectly placed to build on our current successes and indentify new opportunities for the group throughout the Americas. It is a privilege to have him on board."

Also in the statement, Calemzuk said: "It's been an incredible 12 years at News Corporation, where I have been so fortunate to have been given the opportunity to enjoy a variety of challenging and contrasting roles. I'm proud to leave FtvS as a profitable and healthy studio with a growing slate of successful and acclaimed programming. I have loved working with the talented and dedicated FtvS team, and wish the amazing people there the very best in taking it forward. The Shine companies are the finest independent group of their kind and I am thrilled to be joining them at this remarkable point in their journey. They are creative, entrepreneurial and ambitious with incredible potential for growth, and I am genuinely excited about my new challenges at Shine."