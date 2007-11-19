Caldwell Named CEO of Green Studio EcoManiacal

John “J.C.” Caldwell was named CEO of EcoManiacal Productions, a new environmentally friendly Hollywood studio.

Caldwell is an independent producer who has worked with all four major broadcast networks and PBS.

“We are re-examining all production and office policies and applying existing proven practices,” Caldwell said in a statement. “We also are involved in R&D [research and development] of new technologies by creating strategic alliances with green industry leaders. This is most evident in our relationship with Kyoto Partners Group, a global investor in alternative fuels and next-generation green technologies. They are looking to us to push the envelope even further."

EcoManiacal and Caldwell are working on the first all-green soundstage, named Studio G, a 24,000-square-foot facility in Los Angeles’ Arts District. The company is also working on two TV projects: Finding Green and Ultimate Green Machines.