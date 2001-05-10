Cahill named Univision vice chairman
Robert V. Cahill has been appointed vice chairman of Univision Communications, the company said on Thursday.
Prior to his selection as vice chairman by the Univision board of directors, Cahill, 69, was Vice President and Corporate Secretary at Univision. Prior to joining Univision, Cahill served as General Counsel and Vice President to Embassy Communications, Inc. and Tandem Productions, and General Counsel to National Subscription Television. In 1978, Cahill practiced law as a partner in the Washington D.C. law firm of Cahill and Kaswell. - Richard Tedesco
