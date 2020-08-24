Cadent Updating Audiences Fast with Optimus Analytics

Advanced TV platform company Cadent said it is working with data science company Optimus Analytics to help advertisers create custom audience segments faster and get information campaign performance in real time.

Optimus Analytics’ on-demand data creation and audience modeling technology allows segments to be built or updated within a matter of hours in response to real-world triggers, the companies said. That lets advertisers adapt in real time at a time when the media environment is constantly changing.

"Advertisers today require hyper-responsive technology and the ability to optimize campaigns on the fly," said Katie Casavant, president of Optimus Analytics. "We're thrilled to partner with Cadent and respond to the industry's clear need for speed and more sophisticated, accurate audience targeting capabilities."

The integration connects Cadent's Viewer Intelligence Graph directly to Optimus' on-demand predictive modeling and audience scaling platform.

Cadent and Optimus are powered by cookieless, CCPA and GDPR-compliant technology.

"With this partnership, Cadent and Optimus aim to simplify and clarify identity for television advertisers," said Tim Jenkins, executive VP, head of audience & identity solutions, at Cadent. "Cadent's Platform and Optimus's data creation and modeling technology provide advertisers with unmatched speed and accuracy to target their relevant audiences across TV screens."