Cablevision's Tatta Dies

A longtime Cablevision Systems executive who helped Chairman Chuck Dolan create the company, John Tatta, died Thursday of bone cancer. He was 84.

Tatta joined Dolan's Sterling Cable, which created Manhattan Cable, in 1996. He oversaw the laying of underground cable throughout the city.

When Dolan sold Sterling to Time Inc in 1973, Tatta followed Dolan out to Long Island, where they started building an operation that now covers the entire island.

Tatta served as Cablevision's president from 1981 to 1992. He remained aboard member until his death.

Mr. Tatta is survived by his wife, the former Anne Frasca; two daughters, Deborah DeCabia and Lisa Crowley, of Oyster Bay, N.Y., and eight grandchildren.