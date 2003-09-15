Cablevision’s DBS Service Will Be HD-Heavy

Cablevision Systems Corp.’s much criticized start-up direct-broadcast

satellite service is aiming squarely at high-def junkies, loading up on HDTV

services, creating a slate of new, narrow-interest HD networks of its own and

possibly selling its dish through Sears, Roebuck & Co. stores.

Expected to be unveiled Oct. 1, the DBS service is designed as a direct

replacement for cable, DirecTV Inc. or EchoStar Communications Corp.’s Dish

Network.

The service aims at the high end of the TV market -- viewers who have

invested in high-definition TV sets, currently around 2 million homes but

growing quickly as TV prices drop to $1,000-$2,000. Cablevision’s Rainbow 1 DBS

service wants rights to every HD channel available, from Home Box Office to

start-up HDNet.

DirecTV currently carries four HD channels, while EchoStar offers five. HDTV

is such a bandwidth hog that the satellite companies will have a hard time

fitting many more into their lineups. But right now, there aren’t many more HD

channels available to carry.

The Rainbow DBS venture is the pet project of Cablevision chairman Charles

Dolan, who has enthusiastically spent months working out details. "I haven’t

seen Chuck engaged like this in years," one cable executive said.

The company projects 30,000 subscribers by year-end, 150,000 by the end of

2004, 500,000 in 2005 and 1 million in 2006. By comparison, DirecTV, the biggest

DBS service, has 10 million subscribers.

The venture’s working name is "Rainbow 1 DBS," and executives have also used

and trademarked the name "Rainbow Sat." But in June, a Cablevision unit

trademarked the brand "Voom" for satellite services and equipment, and two weeks

ago, the MSO grabbed the Internet domain voom.com.

Whatever it’s called, Cablevision is having a difficult time locking up deals

with programmers.

As a top-10 multichannel distributor serving 3 million metro New York

customers, Dolan is an important customer to cable networks. But some are

exploiting his pressing need for networks for the DBS venture to squeeze better

carriage terms out of Dolan’s cable systems.

That may present a problem, since Cablevision has promised investors that it

will spin the DBS venture off as an independent company by December.

Cablevision declined to discuss its DBS plans, saying it expects to unveil

them within the next few weeks.

Dolan has been secretive, keeping many of his own executives in the dark

about programming and marketing details, but he has a timetable: Cablevision’s

DBS license from the Federal Communications Commission mandates that it light up

some sort of service by year-end.

At least initially, there will be no local broadcast signals available on the

Rainbow 1 service, so subscribers would have to rely on cable or over-the-air

reception to get local stations. But Cablevision’s satellite receiver will come

with a separate antenna.

The base package would cost subscribers $49.95 per month. They would get one

slate of 21 HD channels, the 'Rainbow exclusive' services. They would also get

another slate of conventional, standard-definition cable services like A&E

Network, MTV: Music Television or Lifetime Television.

Subscribers would then get to choose one of six premium packages. One is

dubbed "HD Marquee," envisioned as a lineup of core HD channels, such as HDNet,

Discovery HD Theater, ESPN HD and Bravo HD.

A second tier would be sports, a blend of high-definition services, like NBA

TV’s HD service, and smaller services, like ESPNews and Fox Sports Net

product.

The remaining four packages would be movie channels: for example, all of

HBO’s various feeds, including its HD service, or a similar lineup from Showtime

Networks Inc., Starz Encore Group LLC or Cinemax.

Details of equipment deals -- such as retail pricing, subsidies and

commissions to retailers -- could not be learned. However, one industry

executive pointed out that the location of the Rainbow 1 satellite means the

signal will be weak on the West Coast, requiring subscribers to acquire much

bigger dishes.