Cablevision/Fox Stalemate Continues

Cablevision Systems and Fox Networks steered their contentious carriage talks into a fifth day without a resolution on Wednesday.

Fox said in an e-mail message that talks did resume Wednesday as expected, but there were no new developments to report.

Cablevision did not immediately respond for comment at press time.

Fox pulled its broadcast stations WNYW and WWOR in New York and WTXF in Philadelphia and cable channels Fox Deportes, NatGeo Wild and Fox Business Network from Cablevision customers on Oct.16.

If the impasse lasts through the day - and there were no signs of any breakthroughs at press time - Cablevision customers in New York and New Jersey will miss Game 4 of Major League Baseball's National League Championship Series (the San Francisco Giants lead the best-of-seven series 2 games to 1) tonight at 7:30 p.m ET.