Cablevision, Viacom Sign New Carriage Contract

Cablevision Systems said it has reached a new affiliate pact

with Viacom on Dec. 31, ahead of the midnight expiration of their carriage

contract.





As such, the parties averted any potential disconnect for

the programmer on the predominant MSO in the New York metro area, as well as on

Cablevision's systems out west.





"Cablevision and Viacom have reached a long-term

agreement that ensures no disruption of Viacom programming for Cablevision

customers. No further terms will be disclosed," the operator said in a

statement late Monday night.





The pact that was set to expire with the start of 2013

encompassed 19 of the programmer's networks, including Nickelodeon, Comedy

Central and MTV.