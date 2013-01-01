Cablevision, Viacom Sign New Carriage Contract
Cablevision Systems said it has reached a new affiliate pact
with Viacom on Dec. 31, ahead of the midnight expiration of their carriage
contract.
As such, the parties averted any potential disconnect for
the programmer on the predominant MSO in the New York metro area, as well as on
Cablevision's systems out west.
"Cablevision and Viacom have reached a long-term
agreement that ensures no disruption of Viacom programming for Cablevision
customers. No further terms will be disclosed," the operator said in a
statement late Monday night.
The pact that was set to expire with the start of 2013
encompassed 19 of the programmer's networks, including Nickelodeon, Comedy
Central and MTV.
