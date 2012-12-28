Cablevision, Viacom Face New Year's Eve Contract Deadline

Cablevision Systems and Viacom headed into the weekend in the midst of negotiating a carriage renewal deal for 19 of the media company's networks, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV, with their current agreement set to expire Dec. 31.

Viacom and Cablevision reps declined to comment on the negotiations.

According to a source familiar with the discussions, the two sides are talking but "there's still plenty of ground to cover."

