Cablevision Tiles Up to Nine Favorite Channels On One Screen

Delivering on many a TV junkie's wish list, Cablevision Systems has rolled out a service that lets subscribers see what's on as many as nine of their favorite nine channels on a single screen.

The iO TV Quick Views feature, available for no additional charge, lets digital cable customers create their own personalized mosaics displaying two, six or nine TV channels selecting from more than 140 channels. Subscribers can create up to 20 personalized mosaics per account.

The feature is a customizable version of the Quick View mosaics Cablevision launched in the fall of 2009, with up to nine channels grouped by kids, sports and news programming. Both of those services were developed by Cablevision using the ActiveVideo Networks' CloudTV platform for interactive video applications; the Bethpage, N.Y.-based MSO has launched some 25 applications via ActiveVideo.

Click here to read the full story at Mutlichannel.com.