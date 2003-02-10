Cablevision surrenders, will exit Wiz stores

After wrestling with a business that it bought out of bankruptcy court,

Cablevision Systems Corp. said it will sell or close its remaining 17 The Wiz

consumer-electronics stores.

Cablevision closed 26 stores in the chain last year.

The chain was already in bankruptcy court when Cablevision bought it four

years ago, and the cable operator said it was central to its New York market

strategy of stitching together movie theaters, concert halls and retail outlets

for cable equipment. Much of that strategy has been a bust.