Cablevision Sues CWA

Almost a year after workers at its Brooklyn offices voted to unionize, Cablevision Systems has filed suit in New York State Supreme Court in Nassau County, N.Y., claiming the Communications Workers of America defamed the cable operator, making false claims about its quality of service.

About 282 Cablevision technicians in Brooklyn voted to join the CWA in January 2012.An attempt to organize Cablevision Bronx operations in June, however, fell short.

In its suit filed Dec. 26, Cablevision claims that since October 2012, the CWA has been engaged in the widespread dissemination of false and malicious information about Cablevision, claiming the MSO's Internet speeds are about 25% slower in Brooklyn than in the Bronx. The company also claims the CWA has made statements in the media an elsewhere that Cablevision is purposefully providing an inferior service to its Brooklyn customers.

