Cablevision Strikes Retrans Agreement With NBCU

NBCUniversal and Cablevision announced Monday the two companies have agreed to a multiyear retransmission deal that, for the first time, will give Cablevision subs TV Everywhere capabilities.

The long-term agreement includes expansive rights to on-demand content from NBCU's cable and broadcast network portfolio. The new deal covers retransmission consent for all NBC and Telemundo owned stations, as well as NBCU's slew of cable networks (including regional sports net CSN Philadelphia).

"Cablevision has always been a terrific partner to NBCUniversal and I'm thrilled they continue to recognize the worth of our top quality broadcast and cable networks and the value a multiplatform offering brings to their customers," said Matt Bond, executive VP, content distribution, NBCU. "This broad agreement validates how content providers and distributors can come together and develop mutually beneficial deals of this magnitude."

"This agreement ensures our customers will continue to enjoy many of the great networks and brands of cable television for years to come, including NBC, USA, CNBC and Bravo," added Tom Montemagno, Cablevision's senior VP of programming acquisition. "It also, for the first time, allows us to deliver this programming to our customers outside the home, and we look forward offering a variety of these new NBCUniversal services starting early next year."