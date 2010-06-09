Cablevision Stock Swoons On Deal Chatter

Cablevision Systems stock took a beating early Wednesday as market

chatter reached a fever pitch that the company may be on the cusp of a

deal, including speculation that it may be a bidder for Bresnan

Communications.

Cablevision shares plunged as much as 6.1% ($1.45

each) in early trading Wednesday to $22.02 per share. The stock was

priced at $22.34, down $1.13 (4.8%) at 1:29 p.m., according to the

Nasdaq web site.

In a research note, Miller Tabak media analyst David

Joyce wrote that possible scenarios that could have prompted the drop

include Cablevision emerging as one of the final bidders for Bresnan

Communications systems in the Midwest; or that the Bethpage, N.Y. MSO is

in talks with Charter Communications about a deal involving the St.

Louis-based operator's systems either in Connecticut or elsewhere.



