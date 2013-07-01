Cablevision Soars on Deal Speculation

Cablevision Systems

shares climbed as high as 10% on Monday after speculation swirled around the

Bethpage, N.Y.-based MSO that it might be the target of Time Warner Cable.

Cablevision stock

rose as high as $18.50 per share in early trading July 1 (up $1.68 each or

10%), before settling back slightly to close at $18.44 per share, up 9.6% or

$1.62 each.

According

to a Reuters report, Time Warner Cable has had talks with Cablevision and

Cox Communications in the past few months about a possible combination.

According to the story, which cited unnamed sources, Time Warner Cable was

interested in a deal in part to ward off advances from Charter Communications

and one of that MSO's largest shareholders, Liberty Media chairman John Malone.

Cablevision has long

been in Time Warner Cable's sights -- the MSO's operations in the New York

Metropolitan area are surrounded by TWC's Manhattan system - but the company

has always resisted selling. But in light of recent declines in its stock price

and stagnant growth, some analysts believe the Dolan family, which controls the

majority of Cablevision's voting shares, may be more open to a deal.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.