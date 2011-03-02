Cablevision Says Rainbow Spin Will Unlock Value

The planned spin of Rainbow Media

will not only unlock the inherent value of its cable networks but could

free Cablevision Systems to expand its distribution footprint,

executives told an industry conference Tuesday (Mar. 1).

Cablevision first announced its intention to spin Rainbow in November. The programming unit includes cable networks AMC, WE tv, IFC, Sundance Channel and Wedding Central.

At the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference in San

Francisco Tuesday, Cablevision Executive VP Gregg Seibert

said that the decision to spin out Rainbow came after looking that the

success of an earlier spin – Madison Square Garden.

Seibert said that Cablevision had received little or no credit for MSG

when it was part of the larger company – he pointed to how Cablevision’s

stock dropped more than $1 per share when MSG revealed a small

accretive acquisition of the Chicago Theater in 2008 as an example.

“There was a disconnect in terms of what investors were looking for,”

Seibert said. "The mismatch of cash flow objectives gave us an

opportunity to highlight the value of MSG with our investor base.”

While the disconnect with Rainbow was not quite as dramatic, Seibert

said that the programming unit was being valued on par with the cable

operation, despite being part of a faster growing segment.

Seibert said the company sees the spin as an opportunity not only to

grow the valuation multiples for Rainbow, but also free the cable

operation to expand.

“We have three distinct assets,” Seibert said. “Having them in three

distinct public companies makes all the sense in the world. And in

addition the Rainbow spinoff will give us additional financial

flexibility at Cablevision to either make more acquisitions, invest in

the business or continue to return capital to shareholders and probably

some combination of all of those.”

Cablevision closed on its purchase of Bresnan Communications in December

and already the company has made moves to put its own stamp on the

business. Cablevision COO Tom Rutledge said that

contrary to popular belief, the home densities in the Bresnan systems

are similar to Cablevision’s existing suburban footprint. And though

Bresnan has higher satellite penetration than Cablevision and its cash

flow per customer metrics lag the larger operator (under $250 per year

vs. more than $400 per year for Cablevision), Rutledge believes the

operator can drive growth.

“We’re going to use telephony to drive data penetration, we’re going to

use data to drive video penetration,” Rutledge said. “One of the things

we immediately set about doing was upgrading all the video products so

that we have a better product than satellite, more HD, more video on

demand, higher data speeds so that we would be more competitive against

DSL and a voice product that can’t be beat by anyone in the marketplace

and using all of that combination to drive deeper into the marketplace.”

Cablevision has been the top performing MSO for years, but in the fourth quarter

showed some signs of weakness when it reported a loss of 35,000 basic

video customers, its biggest quarterly loss in years. While those losses

were mainly due to a retransmission consent fight the operator had with Fox broadcasting in October, Rutledge said the battle was worth it.

Rutledge estimated that Cablevision saved $100 million in programming costs over Fox’s original “take-it-or-leave-it” offer.

Rutledge called the 35,000 basic losses temporary, adding that despite

some Wall Street concerns, there is still plenty of growth in the

residential market.

“We think the basic residential business is still a business that will

grow for us growing forward, that we’re not maxed out in penetration by

any means,” Rutledge said.