Cablevision Responds to Fox's Defense of Negotiations

In what has become something of a regulatory game

of "tag, you're it," Cablevision Tuesday responded to Fox's

response to Cablevision's allegations the broadcaster was negotiating in bad

faith.

In a letter to Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake,

Cablevision COO Tom Rutledge said that Fox's response, in which it

illustrated why it thought the negotiations were in good faith, said that

instead, Fox's defense had made two points clear: "News Corp. has negotiated

in utter bad faith and the matter is at an impasse."

The latter of those certainly seemed true in

whichever latest letter or explanation to FCC staffers or commissioners was at

issue.

Cablevision focused on the most favored nation

clause in a News Corp. agreement with Time Warner Cable that it said News Corp.

did not want to trigger by agreeing to pay Cablevision's price, which it said

was the market rate. That clause means that if Cablevision pays News Corp. less

that Time Warner Cable, TWC would then get to pay that lower rate as well.

Cablevision argues that TWC's price was based

on an agreement covering a "variety" of cable nets and broadcast

stations, i.e. a package deal that "cannot possibly" be the

market rate for Fox's WNYW in New York.

Cablevision reiterated its call for FCC

intervention, calling it "critical."

A senior FCC official, speaking on background,

appeared Tuesday night to be losing patience with the ongoing appeals from

Cablevision, saying: "It's encouraging that Cablevision has a new

'constructive offer' and is prepared to negotiate in 'good faith.' But they

should spend less time writing publicity-seeking letters to the FCC, and more

time at the negotiating table reaching an agreement." Cablevision CEO

James Dolan also wrote FCC Chairman Julius Genachwoski Tuesday to ask him

to step in personally and broker a meeting with News Corp. President Chase

Carey.

All the letter-writing came as the Wednesday start

of the World Series (on Fox) drew near, with Cablevision viewers in New York,

New Jersey and Philadelphia facing the prospect of switching carriers, hooking

up the old rabbit ears or heading to a local sports club to catch the first

game, though there may be slightly less urgency since their respective home

teams were knocked out in the two league championship series.

The current impasse affects about 3 million subs, but many more could

be affected if Fox and DISH do not strike a retrans deal by their Nov. 1

deadline.

"Cablevision has and will continue to negotiate in

good faith," said Cablevision EVP Charles Schueler. "We are trying to

reach a deal that is fair for everyone, including our customers, but there has

been absolutely no movement by Fox in their attempts to gain massive fee

increases from Cablevision customers to carry broadcast signals that are free

over the air."

"The FCC is the government agency charged with protecting

television consumers and oversight of broadcast licenses. We do not

understand how protecting and interceding on behalf of TV viewers in 3 million

blacked out households in the Northeastern United States does not fall under

the FCC's purview. The FCC has the facts and our customers are demanding

that the FCC act."