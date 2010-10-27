Cablevision to Reimburse Subs for World Series Online
A few hours before the start
of the first game of Major League Baseball's World Series, Cablevision
Systems said it would reimburse customers for the cost of watching the
games online.
In a statement issued at 6:28
p.m., Cablevision said that its customers can watch the World Series
games live on the Internet through MLB.com and the MSO will fully reimburse
them for the cost of online coverage. Game one of the World Series is
scheduled to start at 7:57 p.m.
MLB.com's 2010 Postseason TV
package features live coverage of all World Series games and includes
the option of choosing from eight different fixed camera angles and
displaying up to four cameras on the screen simultaneously, along with
in-game highlights and other enhancements.
Customers who purchase the
package and forward their purchase confirmation to Cablevision will
have a $10 credit applied to their monthly bill within two billing cycles.
Fox Networks, which is airing
the Series on its broadcast channels WNYW and WTXF, pulled its broadcast
stations in New York and Philadelphia from Cablevision subscribers on
Oct. 16.
