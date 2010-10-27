Cablevision to Reimburse Subs for World Series Online

A few hours before the start

of the first game of Major League Baseball's World Series, Cablevision

Systems said it would reimburse customers for the cost of watching the

games online.

In a statement issued at 6:28

p.m., Cablevision said that its customers can watch the World Series

games live on the Internet through MLB.com and the MSO will fully reimburse

them for the cost of online coverage. Game one of the World Series is

scheduled to start at 7:57 p.m.

MLB.com's 2010 Postseason TV

package features live coverage of all World Series games and includes

the option of choosing from eight different fixed camera angles and

displaying up to four cameras on the screen simultaneously, along with

in-game highlights and other enhancements.

Customers who purchase the

package and forward their purchase confirmation to Cablevision will

have a $10 credit applied to their monthly bill within two billing cycles.

Fox Networks, which is airing

the Series on its broadcast channels WNYW and WTXF, pulled its broadcast

stations in New York and Philadelphia from Cablevision subscribers on

Oct. 16.