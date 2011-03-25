CablevisionQuick Views Help TV Watchers Skip Ads
In what
could be another way for consumers to avoid watching television ads,
Cablevision is now offering the opportunity to have up to nine channels on one
screen, something that Advertising Age compares to the 1989 film Back to
Future Part II.
Cablevision
first launched iO Quick Views, found on channel 600, back in 2009, but with one
caveat -- only three pre-programmed options were offered: kids, news and
sports. Now users can create up to 20 "views" in batches of two, six or nine
different channels, switching back and forth between audio.
This is
seen as yet another way that viewers can "train" themselves to ignore ads, much
like the DVR has.
Cablevision
is actually the second such service provider to offer something like this;
AT&T U-verse had previously allowed its subscribers to watch four channels
at once.
