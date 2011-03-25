CablevisionQuick Views Help TV Watchers Skip Ads

In what

could be another way for consumers to avoid watching television ads,

Cablevision is now offering the opportunity to have up to nine channels on one

screen, something that Advertising Age compares to the 1989 film Back to

Future Part II.

Cablevision

first launched iO Quick Views, found on channel 600, back in 2009, but with one

caveat -- only three pre-programmed options were offered: kids, news and

sports. Now users can create up to 20 "views" in batches of two, six or nine

different channels, switching back and forth between audio.

This is

seen as yet another way that viewers can "train" themselves to ignore ads, much

like the DVR has.

Cablevision

is actually the second such service provider to offer something like this;

AT&T U-verse had previously allowed its subscribers to watch four channels

at once.