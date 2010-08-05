Cablevision Q2 Growth Nearly Doubles Peers'

Cablevision Systems continued to impress in the second quarter, reporting a gain in basic customers while reporting cable cash flow growth at nearly double the rate of its peers.

Revenue at the cable operations rose 6% to $1.4 billion and adjusted operating cash flow rose 12% to $620.6 million, twice the second quarter growth rate for larger peers Time Warner Cable (up 6%) and Comcast (up 5.4%). Cablevision also managed to increase basic subscribers by 2,900 (Time Warner Cable and Comcast each lost customers in the seasonally weak quarter), while continuing to add high-speed data (27,000), digital cable (21,000) and digital phone customers (25,000) in the period.

Company-wide, revenue was up 5.8% to $1.8 billion and AOCF rose 9% to $677.6 million.

