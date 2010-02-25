Cablevision Pleases the Street

Rainbow Media's cable channels continue to attract considerable attention

from Madison Avenue. The unit which includes AMC,

WE TV and IFC collectively saw a 20% bounce

in ad revenue in the fourth quarter, compared with the same quarter a year ago.

The Cablevision-owned unit which also houses Sundance Channel, News 12 and a

handful of other ventures, saw a gain on higher ad units sold at AMC

and better ratings at the women-themed network WE TV. All three channels

increased their subscriber base over the year ago period.

Affiliate revenue rose 7.6% though the programming division also recorded a 22%

increase in operating costs on increased spending on shows and marketing.

Net revenue at Rainbow grew 6.7% to $282 million for the fourth quarter,

beating consensus expectations of 3%, though earnings were below consensus

estimates, up 3.7% for the year at $69 million. Operating income grew to

$45.8 million in the period. Full year net revenue was up 6.5% to $1 billion at

Rainbow Media.

Ad revenue at the local cable TV operation was $33 million for the final

quarter of the year, up slightly from the $28 million the company booked during

the same time last year.

Cablevision Systems Corp.'s recorded a total revenue increase of 5% to $2.1

billion in the fourth quarter, though Newsday revenue dragged down results with

a 15.7% decline in revenue at $90 million. For the full year 2009,

Cablevision's net revenue rose 7.5% to $7.7 billion. Cablevision

completed the spin-off of Madison Square

Garden earlier this year.

Bernstein Research saw the company's overall results in a positively. Senior

analyst Craig Moffet wrote in a note today, (Feb. 25), "They have

weathered the storm from Verizon FiOs with remarkable success; over the five

years since Verizon's first incursion into Cablevision's business, Cablevision

has grown its customer relationships by 273,000." Moffet added: "The

company is, in short, a machine."