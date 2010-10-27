Cablevision Offers to Pay Fox 'TWC Rate' for a Year

As the first game of the World Series approaches, Cablevision Systems

fired off a revised offer in its retransmission consent dispute with

Fox Networks, agreeing to pay the same rate Time Warner Cable pays for

broadcast stations WNYW and WTXF for one year.

"In the interest of

Cablevision's 3 million households and our mutual viewers, today we

have made a new offer to News Corp.," Cablevision said in the statement.

"Simply put: we agree to pay the rate Fox charges Time Warner Cable for

carriage of WNYW-Fox 5 New York and WTXF-Fox 29 Philadelphia for a

period of one year. This is higher than the rate we pay any other New

York broadcast station. This solution is in the best interest of not

only baseball fans but of all Cablevision customers and Fox viewers. We

look forward to a positive response."

Fox's WNYW, WWOR, WTXF and a

trio of cable channels came off Cablevision on Oct. 16. Cablevision has

repeatedly called for binding arbitration in the dispute, while Fox has

insisted that face-to-face negotiations is the best path to a

resolution.

As expected, Fox did not accept the offer.

Click here for the fully story at Multichannel.com