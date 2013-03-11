Cablevision Names Seibert Vice Chairman

Cablevision Systems said Monday that it has named Gregg

Seibert vice chairman. In addition to the new position, Siebert will continue

as chief financial officer, reporting to Cablevision CEO James Dolan.

As vice chairman, Seibert, 57, will collaborate with

Dolan and the senior management team on the formulation and implementation of

Cablevision's overall strategy, helping to position the company for long-term

success in an increasingly competitive marketplace. He will work closely with

Hank Ratner who also serves as a vice chairman of Cablevision.

"Since joining Cablevision four years ago, Gregg has played

an instrumental role in helping to guide the company's transformation through a

number of strategic initiatives, including the spin-offs of The Madison Square

Garden Company and AMC Networks," Dolan said in a statement. "He has

successfully addressed a multitude of challenges and opportunities,

consistently focusing on identifying ways to build value for our shareholders.

I look forward to Gregg's ongoing contributions in this important new role."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.