Cablevision Names Seibert Vice Chairman
Cablevision Systems said Monday that it has named Gregg
Seibert vice chairman. In addition to the new position, Siebert will continue
as chief financial officer, reporting to Cablevision CEO James Dolan.
As vice chairman, Seibert, 57, will collaborate with
Dolan and the senior management team on the formulation and implementation of
Cablevision's overall strategy, helping to position the company for long-term
success in an increasingly competitive marketplace. He will work closely with
Hank Ratner who also serves as a vice chairman of Cablevision.
"Since joining Cablevision four years ago, Gregg has played
an instrumental role in helping to guide the company's transformation through a
number of strategic initiatives, including the spin-offs of The Madison Square
Garden Company and AMC Networks," Dolan said in a statement. "He has
successfully addressed a multitude of challenges and opportunities,
consistently focusing on identifying ways to build value for our shareholders.
I look forward to Gregg's ongoing contributions in this important new role."
