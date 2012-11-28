Cablevision Names Montemagno Programming Chief
Cablevision Systems didn't have far to look for a
replacement for former programming chief Mac Budill, naming company
veteran Tom Montemagno as executive vice president of programming on
Wednesday.
Montemagno is a 23-year veteran of Cablevision and most
recently served as senior VP of programming acquisition, where he served as the
MSO's lead negotiator with content companies.
In his new role, Montemagno will report directly to
Cablevision CEO James Dolan.
"Tom has made an enormous contribution to Cablevision over
more than two decades and has clearly established himself as a leader on our
executive team and a leader in the industry," Dolan said in a statement. "His
ability to work with programmers to reach the increasingly complicated
agreements that continue to shape and define our core video product is well
established and has been an invaluable asset to Cablevision. I am pleased to
welcome Tom to my senior executive team in this new and expanded role."
Budill resigned
from Cablevision in October to become president of NBCU TV Networks
Distribution.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.