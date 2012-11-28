Cablevision Names Montemagno Programming Chief

Cablevision Systems didn't have far to look for a

replacement for former programming chief Mac Budill, naming company

veteran Tom Montemagno as executive vice president of programming on

Wednesday.

Montemagno is a 23-year veteran of Cablevision and most

recently served as senior VP of programming acquisition, where he served as the

MSO's lead negotiator with content companies.

In his new role, Montemagno will report directly to

Cablevision CEO James Dolan.

"Tom has made an enormous contribution to Cablevision over

more than two decades and has clearly established himself as a leader on our

executive team and a leader in the industry," Dolan said in a statement. "His

ability to work with programmers to reach the increasingly complicated

agreements that continue to shape and define our core video product is well

established and has been an invaluable asset to Cablevision. I am pleased to

welcome Tom to my senior executive team in this new and expanded role."

Budill resigned

from Cablevision in October to become president of NBCU TV Networks

Distribution.