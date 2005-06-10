Cablevision Launches New N.Y. News Chs.

Cable operator Cablevision is launching two new regional news channels servicing parts of the New York City market.

News 12 Brooklyn and News 12 Hudson Valley will premiere June 15 and will be available exclusively to Cablevision subscribers. Cablevision already operates 24-7 news channels in Long Island, Connecticut, Westchester County, the Bronx, and New Jersey, staffed by more than 500 employees and available to 3.7 million homes.

“News 12 is an excellent example of the unique and underlying value of our service, delivering intensely local news coverage that is important to our customers and not available from any other provider,” said Tom Rutledge, Cablevision’s COO, in a statement.

News 12 Brooklyn will be carried to Cablevision’s 300,000 customers in the borough. News 12 Hudson Valley serves suburban communities north of New York and will be available to 100,000 Cablevision subscribers in Orange and Rockland counties.

Each will have its own facility and bureau and share equipment, such as live trucks and a helicopter, with the other News 12 outlets.

Both channels are included in Cablevision’s cheapest basic cable package.