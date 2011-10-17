Cablevision Launches iO en Español
Cablevision
has launched iO en español, a programming packaging that features 45
Spanish-language channels and content from Puerto Rico, Cuba and Peru, as well
as On Demand content at no additional charge.
"iO en español is one of our most popular and
comprehensive international offerings, and this new expanded package delivers
even more great content, demonstrating our continued commitment to providing
the best value and services to our customers," said Bradley Feldman, VP, video production management, Cablevision. "With 45
Spanish-language channels, iO en español offers a full array of local news and
entertainment programming from a diverse collection of countries. We are
proud of what we have been able to build and offer to our customers, with iO en
español."
Channels in the new package include international fare
including Cbeebies, Cuba Play, Discovery Familia, Latin American Sports, Multimedios,
Puerto Rico Network, Semillitas, SUR PERU and Vme Kids. The package is available
to subscribers, using a digital cable set-top box, starting at $8.95 per month.
For more information, click
here.
