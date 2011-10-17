Cablevision Launches iO en Español

Cablevision

has launched iO en español, a programming packaging that features 45

Spanish-language channels and content from Puerto Rico, Cuba and Peru, as well

as On Demand content at no additional charge.

"iO en español is one of our most popular and

comprehensive international offerings, and this new expanded package delivers

even more great content, demonstrating our continued commitment to providing

the best value and services to our customers," said Bradley Feldman, VP, video production management, Cablevision. "With 45

Spanish-language channels, iO en español offers a full array of local news and

entertainment programming from a diverse collection of countries. We are

proud of what we have been able to build and offer to our customers, with iO en

español."

Channels in the new package include international fare

including Cbeebies, Cuba Play, Discovery Familia, Latin American Sports, Multimedios,

Puerto Rico Network, Semillitas, SUR PERU and Vme Kids. The package is available

to subscribers, using a digital cable set-top box, starting at $8.95 per month.

For more information, click

here.