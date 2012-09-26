Cablevision Lands CBS On Demand Content

Cablevision Systems said Wednesday that it will add certain

CBS broadcast television shows to its Free On Demand lineup, a result of

its recently reached carriage agreement with the network.

Cablevision said certain episodes of CBS primetime shows -- The Big

Bang Theory, Big Brother, Blue Bloods, CSI, CSI: NY, Elementary, The Good Wife,

Hawaii Five-0, Made In Jersey, NCIS, NCIS: LA, Survivor, Two and a Half Men,

Undercover Boss, and Vegas -- will be available for viewing the day

after they first air on the network.

With the launch, primetime shows from all four major

broadcast networks are available to Cablevision customers for free on demand

viewing.

"CBS is home to some of the most popular shows on

television, and with this launch we are extremely pleased to add the network's

compelling content to our on demand offering," said Bradley Feldman,

Cablevision's vice president of video product management in a statement. "We

are expanding the programming available to our Optimum customers for convenient

on demand viewing, and with this important launch our customers can now watch

prime time shows from all four major networks whenever they want, as often as

they want, within a day of their original broadcast."

The launch also includes a Fall Preview video showing highlights

from upcoming new and returning CBS fall series. All titles are available to

customers with Broadcast Basic service and above and a digital set-top box, and

can be accessed from the Free On Demand menu on channel 502 or through the

Optimum TV user interface menu.

Cablevision reached a retransmission-consent agreement with

CBS on Sept. 5.