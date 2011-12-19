Cablevision Joins HBO Go Party

Cablevision Systems -- after months of negotiations -- announced a deal Monday with HBO to offer HBO Go and Max Go authenticated video services to cable TV subscribers, which now makes the premium network's TV Everywhere service available to 98% of its U.S. subscribers.

Cablevision expects to launch HBO's TV Everywhere services in the next few months, available to customers who subscribe to HBO and/or Cinemax with unlimited access to hundreds of titles online and via mobile devices for no extra charge.

The Cablevision announcement comes just days after Time Warner Cable said it would offer HBO Go and Max Go within the next month.

