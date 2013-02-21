Cablevision to Implement $2.98 RSN Surcharge

Cablevision Systems is the latest multichannel video

distributor to implement a monthly surcharge to cover the high cost of sports

programming, slapping a $2.98 Sports Programming Surcharge on customers'

monthly bills beginning in April.

Cablevision is the third distributor to implement the

surcharge - DirecTV

and Verizon

Communications were the others. In a statement, the company said it

has not raised video prices since late 2010.

"We are very focused on the price our customers pay for

our services, and the value we deliver," said Cablevision's vice president

of video product management Bradley Feldman in a statement. "We have not

raised our cable television prices in more than two years, even as we have

added channels, On Demand content, new TV to GO services and other benefits.

Unfortunately, the rising cost of programming has resulted in this sports

surcharge, which is similar to those introduced by other TV providers."

The Sports Programming Surcharge will be applied to cable

television customers subscribing to Family or Value packages or above.

Cablevision is also implementing a modest $2-per-month adjustment to the price

of its Optimum en Espanol Spanish-language package, which includes more than 45

Spanish-language channels. The rate of commercial cable television service

offered through Optimum Business will increase by $4 per month.

Cablevision has about 3 million customers in the New York

metropolitan area, which is served by several regional sports networks

including Madison Square Garden Network, the Yankees Entertainment & Sports

Network and SNY, the cable home of the New York Mets. The MSO spun

off its Madison Square Garden unit, which includes its sports teams, arenas

and RSNs in 2010.