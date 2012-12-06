Cablevision Hikes Broadband Fees $5 Per Month

Cablevision Systems said it will increase the cost of its

broadband service by $5 per month in 2013, which will result in an average

increase of 3.2% for Optimum Online customers who are not currently on a

promotional rate.

The Bethpage, N.Y.-based MSO said the price bump is the

first increase on its broadband service in a decade, and said it will make no

changes to the price of its cable TV or phone products.

In announcing the change, Cablevision said it has made

"significant" investments in its broadband product, including a $140

million DOCSIS network augmentation project.

Cablevision initiated the latest upgrade after it scored

poorly on a 2011 test commissioned by the Federal Communications Commission,

which found the operator delivered 54% of advertised speeds during peak periods

(7-11 p.m. Monday-Friday). On the FCC's

test based on data from April 2012, Cablevision was found to have delivered

120% of advertised download speeds and more than 100% of upload speeds.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.