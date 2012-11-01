Cablevision: Half Of Our Customers Have No Power

Cablevision Systems and Time Warner Cable were the MSOs most affected by deadly superstorm Sandy -- Cablevision has about 3 million customers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut while Time Warner Cable has more than 1 million customers in the Greater New York City area.

According to both companies, most of the repair efforts have centered on restoring lost power, with little damage to their respective cable plants.

But that could mean long stretches without service for some customers in the affected areas.



