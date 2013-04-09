Cablevision Gets $525M From Voom Settlement

AMC Networks received about $175 million from the settlement

of its Voom litigation with Dish Network last year, with former parent Cablevision

receiving the lion's share, or about $525 million, according to documents filed

Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Voom HD had sued Dish for more than $2 billion

after the satellite giant canceled a long-term contract to carry the suite of

HD channels in 2009. After what at

times was a bizarre court case last year, Dish decided to cut

its losses and settledthe

case in October, agreeing to pay Voom $700 million in cash. Dish also

reached a long-term carriage agreement with AMC, restoring its IFC, AMC, WE tv

and Sundance Channel to Dish's 14 million customers. AMC had

argued that Dish dropped the networks out of retaliation for the Voom suit,

a claim Dish had denied.