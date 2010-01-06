Cablevision Fires Warning Shot at Cable Programmers

Cablevision CEO James Dolan warned cable content providers that they are in

danger of undoing their own business models if they continue to demand higher

subscription rates.

Cablevision is in the midst of a dispute with Scripps Networks Interactive,

which has pulled Food Network and HGTV from the cable system in the New York region. The

decision is affecting service for 3 million households, though Scripps is

hoping to restore the services once it has worked out a new contract with

Cablevision that reflects the high ratings of its two services. In the meantime

Scripps is broadcasting some shows over the air.

Speaking at the Citi telecom and media investor conference in San Francisco on Jan. 6,

Dolan said: "I worry more for the programming business that they don't make the

same mistakes the music business did and allow a disruptive technology or government

intervention to come in and then undermine the overall economic model."

Dolan pondered that a basic package of programming might cost between $80 to

$100 for basic service, in the next five years, if content providers continue

to demand higher subscription fees. That price is about double the current fee

of a Cablevision basic package. Cable content providers are chasing higher

subscription fees from distributors for two reasons: programming investments

are paying off and attracting higher viewership rates which also benefit

operators and secondly, the advertising market has cratered making it harder

for cable channels to hit revenue goals.

Meanwhile, Scripps reported Wednesday night (Jan. 6), its executives had

held initial talks at Cablevision's New York

headquarters in Bethpage, Long Island. Scripps

said it had made "some progress."

