Cablevision Execs Reap Big Paydays
Cablevision Systems CEO James Dolan and his father, chairman
and founder Charles Dolan, each received nearly $6 million more in total
compensation in 2012, fueled by big increases in stock option awards.
According to a proxy
statement filed late Thursday, James Dolan received $16.9 million in total
compensation in 2012, up $5.5 million or 48% for the year. Charles Dolan
received $16.6 million in total compensation in 2012, up $5.6 million, or about
50% from the prior year.
Base salaries remained the same for both executives -- $1.75
million for James and $1.66 million for Charles Dolan - but the big difference
came in option awards. Charles Dolan received $7.1 million in option awards in
2012 after receiving none in 2011. James Dolan reaped $6.9 million in option
awards for the year. He received no option awards for 2011.
