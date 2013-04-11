Cablevision Execs Reap Big Paydays

Cablevision Systems CEO James Dolan and his father, chairman

and founder Charles Dolan, each received nearly $6 million more in total

compensation in 2012, fueled by big increases in stock option awards.

According to a proxy

statement filed late Thursday, James Dolan received $16.9 million in total

compensation in 2012, up $5.5 million or 48% for the year. Charles Dolan

received $16.6 million in total compensation in 2012, up $5.6 million, or about

50% from the prior year.

Base salaries remained the same for both executives -- $1.75

million for James and $1.66 million for Charles Dolan - but the big difference

came in option awards. Charles Dolan received $7.1 million in option awards in

2012 after receiving none in 2011. James Dolan reaped $6.9 million in option

awards for the year. He received no option awards for 2011.

