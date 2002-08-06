Cablevision brings Rainbow back into the fold

In a move to shore up its stock, Cablevision Systems Corp. will buy back

Rainbow Media Group tracking stock, effectively reabsorbing the assets it spun

off in 2001.

It remains to be seen, though, what Cablevision will do with Rainbow's

assets, which include four national cable channels -- Bravo, WE: Women's

Entertainment, The Independent Film Channel and American Movie Classics.

On Aug. 20, Cablevision plans to exchange shares of RMG

tracking stock for Cablevision NY Group stock.

The buyback comes less than two years after Cablevision separated out

Rainbow's assets (March 2001).

Since then, Rainbow's programming assets have increased in value while the

company's cable-system holdings have been deeply discounted.

Once Rainbow is back in the Cablevision fold, proceeds from sold assets could

go to pay down Cablevision's debt.

Based on 2002 estimates, a sale of Rainbow's four marquee national cable networks

could yield $1.8 billion pretax, according to Merrill Lynch & Co. media analyst

Jessica Reif Cohen.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. already has a 20 percent stake in those channels, for which it paid $825

million in 2001.

Last week, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, MGM said

it is "regularly evaluating business combination opportunities and other

strategic alternatives." NBC has a stake in Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

"Although this transaction is dilutive to current CVC shareholders, we

believe this transaction is very positive to Cablevision since it is likely to

lead to a resolution of the funding gap," Reif Cohen said in a report.

A sale of Rainbow's assets is not certain, and would by no means be quick.

More likely, perhaps, is Cablevision using the cash flow from Rainbow to support

its debt and its stock. Cablevision has some debt maturities in the next year,

and the company either needs to come up with cash or a method for borrowing.

Taking back Rainbow will give Cablevision a $200 million cash infusion and

the ability to borrow on another $1 billion, according to Merrill Lynch's 2003

estimates.

Cablevision stock closed down 5.87 percent Monday to $7.54 per share.

RMG stock closed down 9 percent to $9.