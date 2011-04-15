Cablevision Brings Hulu, iTunes, Web Video To TV

Cablevision Systems customers can now watch free Hulu content, iTunes movies and TV shows and YouTube videos -- along with digital photos, music, documents and just about anything else accessible on a Windows PC -- on their big-screen TVs.

The New York-area operator's Optimum Link service, which launched April 1, is $4.95 per month to subscribers who take both Optimum Online and iO TV with the Family Cable tier or above. It's included for no extra charge for subscribers with the 101-Mbps Optimum Ultra service.

Optimum Link uses software loaded on a subscriber's PC to stream audio and video back through Cablevision's network, where it is then delivered back to the customer's set-top box as a unicast video stream on channel 641. Customers are able to use the service only with PCs in their own homes connected via a Cablevision cable modem.

