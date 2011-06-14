Cablevision Allowing Marketers to Connect Online With Consumers

Cablevision is bridging the gap between its subscribers and advertisers on channels it airs, reports AdAge.

Cablevision

is giving marketers the chance to connect with viewers via email after

watching their ads. By pressing the remote to ask for more information

when the ad throws up a graphic, marketers can send emails detailing

product info, e-brochures and coupons.

Currently,

the content provider's consumers can request a phone call from the Walt

Disney Company to help plan trips to one of its vacation parks. Canoe

Ventures and Royal Caribbean have similar options already available to

consumers as well.

Cablevision expects Lincoln, Benjamin Moore and Adirondack Regional Tourism to feature similar campaigns soon.