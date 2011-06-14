Cablevision Allowing Marketers to Connect Online With Consumers
Cablevision is bridging the gap between its subscribers and advertisers on channels it airs, reports AdAge.
Cablevision
is giving marketers the chance to connect with viewers via email after
watching their ads. By pressing the remote to ask for more information
when the ad throws up a graphic, marketers can send emails detailing
product info, e-brochures and coupons.
Currently,
the content provider's consumers can request a phone call from the Walt
Disney Company to help plan trips to one of its vacation parks. Canoe
Ventures and Royal Caribbean have similar options already available to
consumers as well.
Cablevision expects Lincoln, Benjamin Moore and Adirondack Regional Tourism to feature similar campaigns soon.
