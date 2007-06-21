Cablevision Adds VOOM

Cablevision, the nation’s fifth largest MSO, announced today it will add 15 new high-definition channels from VOOM HD Networks, bringing the total number of HD channels available to its iO digital cable customers to 40. VOOM, a division of Cablevision’s Rainbow Media Network, was previously available only on Echostar’s DISH Network.





The company also said that by the end of the year it will have the capability to carry more than 500 HD channels on its fiber optic network.







This is the latest blare in a fanfare of trumpeting of HD capacity by MSOs as Comcast, Time Warner Cable, and Cox Communications all tout expanded HD capability.





DBS provider DirecTV turned up the heat on the MSOs earlier this year by declaring it will soon have capacity to offer over 150 HD channels.