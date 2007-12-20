Cablevision Adds ESPN2 In HD

Cablevision Systems Corp. is adding ESPN2 in HD to its portfolio of high definition offerings.

The channel will go live on Friday across Cablevision’s systems and will be available to iO TV customers on channel 735. Cablevision offers its HD programming to its digital customers at no additional cost.

“Cablevision is pleased to add ESPN2 HD to our high-definition programming lineup, as we approach college football bowl season and the exciting sporting events that kick off the New Year,” Cablevision’s senior vice president of product management John Trierweiler said in a statement, “ESPN2 HD is a terrific addition to a high-definition programming lineup that has more than doubled over the last year, as our base of HD customers has continued to grow.”

The addition of the network brings Cablevision’s HD channel count to 45. Like many cable operators, Cablevision is increasing its linear HD channel count while stoking the HD VOD library in the battle for HD programming superiority. DBS rival DirecTV and telco Verizon’s FiOS both boast capacity to deliver 150 HD channels by the end of 2008.