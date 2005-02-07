Cable’s Spring Line
By Anne Becker
Cable networks are prepping for March with an ambitious new slate of shows. “When there isn’t a lot of noise from broadcasters, March is a good window for us,” says Tim Brooks, SVP of research for Lifetime. Next month, look for reality to pop. On Oxygen’s Mr. Romance, Fabio teaches beefcakes how to be heartthrobs. ABC Family’s Las Vegas Garden of Love, meanwhile, follows a wacky crew that runs a wedding chapel. On the scripted front, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody on Disney Channel zooms in on the adorable Sprouse twins, whose lives change when their mom gets a job as a singer in a swanky Boston hotel. Here is a sample of what’s coming.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.