Cable’s Spring Line

Cable networks are prepping for March with an ambitious new slate of shows. “When there isn’t a lot of noise from broadcasters, March is a good window for us,” says Tim Brooks, SVP of research for Lifetime. Next month, look for reality to pop. On Oxygen’s Mr. Romance, Fabio teaches beefcakes how to be heartthrobs. ABC Family’s Las Vegas Garden of Love, meanwhile, follows a wacky crew that runs a wedding chapel. On the scripted front, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody on Disney Channel zooms in on the adorable Sprouse twins, whose lives change when their mom gets a job as a singer in a swanky Boston hotel. Here is a sample of what’s coming.