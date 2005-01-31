Cable's Playbook

Fox is stuffing its Feb. 6 broadcast day with Super Bowl-related programming, beginning at 10 a.m., eight hours before the kickoff. The network's not the only one going big on the Super Bowl; ESPN and other TV sports venues are piggybacking on excitement over the game. But the majority of broadcast and cable networks are either hunkering down with reruns or trolling for viewers with counter-programming stunts.

ESPN, not surprisingly, is pulling out the stops during Super Bowl week, from ESPNEWS' coverage of team press conferences to ESPN Classic's replaying of highlights from Super Bowls past. On the ESPN mothership, game day means a three-hour Sunday NFL Countdown at 11 a.m. and NFL PrimeTime and SportsCenter after the game at 10:30 and 11 p.m.

The league-owned NFL Network has dubbed its weeklong binge of more than 100 hours of Super Bowl-related programming “Everything but the Game.”

“If you're a football fan, it's pretty much nirvana, or insanity, depending on your viewpoint,” says Dan Margulis, director of programming for the network. (Insanity or nirvana? NFL Network is pairing with Comcast to pipe the channel into more than 13,000 guest rooms in 49 hotels and five ships.)

One happy cable channel: Comcast SportsNet in Philly. The regional sports network will cover the Eagles with playoff specials, live press conferences, player interviews and reports from the road. And Comcast regional sports networks across the country are picking up the feed—for instance, Daily News Live (a roundtable with sportswriters from the Philadelphia Daily News, coming live from Jacksonville, Fla., with national sports figures and writers joining in during Super Bowl week) will air in markets such as Dallas, Atlanta and Detroit, reaching more than 18 million total viewers.

Sports networks aren't the only cable outlets with big plans for game day. Other cable networks are planning a blitz of programming stunts and marathons aimed at snaring folks who just aren't that into football. Some of the highlights: